How you can volunteer in Michigan amid the Covid-19 crisis

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling for Michiganders who are able to help to volunteer their time to help combat the Covid-19 outbreak in the state, especially health care professionals.

The state has set up a new website where you can go and register to volunteer: Michigan.gov/fightcovid19.

This weekend confirmed cases neared 5,500 in Michigan – and in a press conference Monday morning, MDHHS Chief Deputy Director Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said we are still in the early stages of spread in Michigan and that cases have not yet peaked.

Gov. Whitmer also said the state expects a “great need” for additional medical support in the coming days, especially since the TCF Center in downtown Detroit will soon become a makeshift hospital.

Therefore, the state is looking for medical volunteers, public health volunteers, volunteers to help older adults and other community volunteers. Many medical supply donations are still needed, as well as blood donations.

You can learn more about each volunteer position below, or visit Michigan.gov/fightcovid19.

MEDICAL VOLUNTEERS

Michigan may need the help of qualified health professionals and related professionals to supplement other doctors and nurses already at our hospitals.

The state does not guarantee positions for any medical personnel that register, but will contact you should the need arise.

To register, click here.

PUBLIC HEALTH VOLUNTEERS

Individuals with a background in public health, health care fields or community organizing may be able to volunteer to assist with contact tracing, a crucial public health activity to identify individuals that an infected patient came into contact with and prevent further disease spread.

You will be contacted if an opportunity is available for you in the coming days or weeks. The volunteer work would be done remotely and would be completed with a telephone and/or computer.

To register, click here.

COMMUNITY VOLUNTEERS

Volunteer teams have assembled all across the state of Michigan during this trying time to help fulfill various needs.

For more information or to find a team near you, click here.

VOLUNTEER TO HELP OLDER ADULTS

Those who are in good health and willing are asked to help protect our vulnerable community members. If you feel healthy, have no coronavirus symptoms, have not traveled out of the country or come into contact with a sick person in the past 14 days, and practice continuous social distancing you are eligible to register.

After you register, you’ll be contacted and connected directly with the person who requested assistance.

To register, click here.

If you are an older adult who needs assistance, such as meal delivery or a daily check-in, click here.

DONATIONS

The State of Michigan is also still looking for the following medical supply donations:

Hospital Gowns

Ventilators

Sanitizer (Hand / Wipe)

Gloves

Surgical Masks

Masks N95-N100

No-Touch Thermometer

If you have any of these items to donate, email COVID19donations@michigan.gov or call 517-335-4295.

There is also an ongoing need for blood donations, as many blood drives have been canceled for social distancing purposes.

You can get more information on that or make an appointment here.

