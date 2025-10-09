article

The Brief The first look inside Detroit's newest skyscraper includes a seven-story atrium and office space for tenants like General Motors. The first 12 stories were completed this week, the development firm said. The rest of Hudson's Detroit will open up by 2027.



While parts of the building have yet to open to the public, there's plenty of buzz around the new Hudson's Detroit building — including the completion of the 12-story office building connected to the city's newest skyscraper.

A public plaza honoring the late son of Bedrock founder Dan Gilbert is also scheduled to open next month as the transformation of downtown Detroit continues to grow.

Big picture view:

The development firm Bedrock is marking Oct. 9 as the official completion of a building at 1240 Woodward Avenue, which will house ROCK, wellness apparel brand ALO, and shoe company Tecovas.

General Motors will be one of the biggest tenants at the building, which will house the automaker's headquarters after it leaves the Renaissance Center.

Included in the office portion of the building is a seven-story atrium, which will have meals and beverages for sale.

Other parts of the first 12 stories include a rec room and underground parking.

This is one of many milestones for the building, which has been under construction for 10 years. More are on the way, including a future rooftop lounge and event venue that will open in 2026 and the entire rest of the building in 2027.

That will include dining, a hotel, and apartments that go all the way up the 45-story tower.

Inside the seven-story atrium housed within Hudson's Detroit. Photo via Bedrock.

Dig deeper:

While Hudson's Detroit pays homage to the former J.L. Hudson Department store, just next door will be another tribute. Called Nick Gilbert Way, the public plaza honors the Gilbert family's late son.

It will connect Woodward Avenue to Farmer Street and will open in November.

Live music, art installations, retail pop-ups and more will encompass the space. Bedrock added a food truck serving French-inspired coffee and pastries from Midtown's Café Sous Terre every day of the week.

The entire Hudson's Detroit tower will debut in 2027. But other portions of the skyscraper are opening sooner.

