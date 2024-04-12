A major milestone was reached on the Detroit skyline as the final beam was lifted into place at the famed Hudson site.

Standing 681 feet tall, the construction project is Detroit's largest in half a century and years in the making.

Bedrock, the development firm behind the Hudson site's build-out, announced the "tipping off" moment on Thursday as work begins on the next phase of construction. That includes installing the glass facade, which will continue into the spring.

To celebrate the occasion, Bedrock also announced the building's name: Hudson's Detroit. It was announced on social media a day after the construction milestone was announced.

"The legacy lives on. Defined by Detroit, Built for the World. The name Hudson's has graced this site since 1891 and we're not planning on changing it now. Introducing, Hudson's Detroit," the company wrote.

Once complete, the Woodward Avenue-located building will offer 1.5 million square feet in retail, office, dining, hospitality, residential, and venue space.

As the second-biggest building in Detroit once it's completed, Barton Marlow employees said they had always wanted to work on something as big as what the Hudson's Detroit became.

"To say I was a part of it, and to see it when I am old and retired, it’ll put a smile on my face," said Matt Menchaca, who worked as the lead tower crane operator. He was there from the beginning of construction.

The run-up to beginning work on the tower included debate over the size of the tax break that Bedrock should get for construction.

The city council approved $60 million in relief. The building was expected to cost $1.4 billion to build.