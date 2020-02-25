Huge I-75 closure planned this weekend for bridge demos

article

A huge I-75 closure is planned this weekend to resume work on the modernization project.

Northbound I-75 will be closed from 8 Mile to Square Lake roads and the southbound lanes will be closed from I-696 to 8 Mile Road. The closure is for bridge demo and prep work for a future traffic shift.

The closures will begin at 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 and both directions will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, March 2.

Prior to the freeway closure, crews will begin closing the left lane on southbound I-75 and entrance ramps at 9 p.m. and start freeway lane closures at 10 p.m.

The full closure is needed to demolish the Meyers Road, Woodward Heights Boulevard, John R. Road turnaround and Harry Avenue bridges over the freeway in the city of Hazel Park, and to prep for an upcoming traffic shift from 13 Mile Road to Coolidge Highway.

During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on 8 Mile Road to northbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue), then eastbound Square Lake Road back to northbound I-75.

Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound I-696 to southbound M-1, then eastbound 8 Mile Road back to southbound I-75.

In addition to the full closure, the left lane of southbound I-75 will be closed from Coolidge Highway to 13 Mile Road over the weekend.