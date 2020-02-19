Human brain found in international mail at Blue Water Bridge

article

Customs and Border Protection seized a human brain from international mail at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Mich. last week.

The package was found on Valentine's day and searched during routine mail operation.

Officers opened the shipment and found a brain specimen in a clear glass mason jar. There was no accompanying paperwork or documentation.

Editor's note: the image at the bottom of this story shows the brain in the jar. Viewer discretion advised

Authorities say the package came from Toronto and was headed towards Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"Individuals looking to import shipments such as this, need to remember that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has a strict Import Permit Program that must be adhered to," said Area Port Director Michael Fox. "This is just another great example of just one of the many things CBP officers do to protect our nation on a daily basis."

FOX 2 reported on this story from Southfield, Mich.

Advertisement