Human skulled dropped off at Michigan Goodwill store; police now seeking donor

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  February 3, 2026 1:08pm EST
Police are looking to speak to this woman

The Brief

    • Police in Chelsea are looking to speak with a woman after a human skull was found amongst her Goodwill donations.
    • The items were dropped off last week.

CHELSEA, Mich. (FOX 2) - After an unusual item was found among the donations at a Michigan Goodwill store last week, police are looking for the woman who dropped it off.

Chelsea police posted on Facebook on Jan. 28 that they wanted to talk to a woman after something in her donations "appears to have been accidentally included." Police confirmed to FOX 2 that the item was a human skull. It was found among donations at the store in Washtenaw County on Jan. 26.

Police said they were looking to speak with the woman "to confirm her decision." 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-475-9122, ext. 107 or tgilbreath@chelseapd.org.

The Source: This information is from Chelsea police.

