For some that live on Detroit's streets, who are caught in the web of human trafficking that lives in the underbelly of society, there's often just one person the victims know they can trust.

"Everybody loves her and when you ready to get help, she's got you," said one woman. "To see her makes my whole day different."

Deb Ellinger runs Elli's House. The nonprofit seeks out victims of human trafficking and connects them with every kind of resource they could need. While Ellinger's services are generous and her clients appreciate her, it can take months or years before they take her up on her offer.

"It's just hard because we have lost so many girls out here. And you just don't know when you come out if you're going to see them again, which is very hard," she said.

FOX 2 participated in a ride along with Ellinger during one of her outreach days, meeting the people she calls "our friends" and learning about their experiences and the support system waiting for them when they're ready.

"There's a lot of us out here that are too scared to step forward. She makes her way to us like nobody can," said another victim.

Michigan is home to some of the highest rates of human trafficking in the country - partly because of Detroit's proximity to the border and is home to many major international events. There are many avenues that someone can follow before they're caught in human trafficking. And the victims didn't choose that path, it can be a tough one to escape.

But when they're ready, Ellinger has myriad resources, including housing through Elli's House.

"You can stay in our program for up to two years. With women involved in human trafficking, substance abuse, homelessness, and we'll help provide all your transportation to appointments, connect you with a therapist, connect you with medical services," she said.

Outreach days bring highs and lows. Ellinger is emotionally attached to her clients and is rewarded when they trust her enough to get in her van. But the reality is not everyone makes it out. This year alone, Ellinger estimates seven of her clients have died.

But it's a mission she believes she was put on this Earth to do - and her clients would agree.

"Without her we wouldn't make it. She dresses us, she feeds us, everything," said a third victim. "Always there if you need someone to talk to."

Find more information about the nonprofit at ellishouse313.com

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, you can always contact The National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP to BEFREE (233733).

This is Part Two of a two-part Amy's Angels series on Elli's House and their work combating human trafficking. Part One features an interview with one of Ellinger's volunteers who was a former client.