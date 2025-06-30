Humid with a storm chance overnight Monday into Tuesday morning

A weak cold front clears the area late Monday night with less humidity starting Tuesday with a chance for spotty storms.

A nice dry stretch is expected into Friday (Fourth of July). More humidity for the upcoming weekend while storm chances return Sunday.

For the rest of Monday evening and overnight it remains warm and humid. Scattered thundershowers are possible through midnight with a low near 70.

On Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warm and dry, with a High of 85.

On Wednesday: Partly sunny, nice and warm with a High of 86.

On Thursday: Lots of sunshine with a High 87.

On Friday for the Fourth of July: Partly sunny and VERY WARM and DRY, with a High of 87.

On Saturday: Very warm and humid and a High of 91.

On Sunday: Humid with spotty t-showers and a High of 89

Enjoy,

-Luterman

