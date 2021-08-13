Humidity pattern ends, storm chances stop for pleasant-looking weekend

Here's the weather week at a glance:

Today marked one final bout of severe weather for the week before a cooler, drier air-mass moves in. With the passage of a cold front, our wind direction shifts to the north bringing less humid conditions for the weekend.

High pressure builds in Saturday, so we welcome mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather with a high of 80.

Overnight low: 60. Both of these are below normal temperatures for this time of the year.

Almost a repeat performance for Sunday, we'll add a few more clouds toward the end of the day as we prepare for a chance of rain Monday.

High Sunday: 80, Low: 61

Humidity begins to creep up Monday with a chance for rain. A little warmer, High near 81 with an overnight Low of 65.

The threat for rain each day from Tuesday to Friday with increasingly higher humidity levels and warmer temperatures reaching toward the mid-80s by Friday with overnight lows near 70.

