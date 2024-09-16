Hundreds gather to honor man killed during Lions tailgate at Eastern Market

Raywshawn Palmer's family says it’s not a surprise that the vigil in the 40-year-old's memory was packed with loved ones.

"This is what Ray wanted. Ray was an outgoing person, he loved to entertain, he loved the party scene," said his brother Jermaine Little.

Hundreds gathered together – at the spot - Shed 6, at Eastern Market where Palmer was shot and killed Sunday during a Detroit Lions tailgate.

As a result, Detroit Lions officials and police are strategizing how to make the events safer.

Cell phone video shows a fight and Palmer, in the blue jersey, walking over to seemingly break it up.

A single shot – sources tell FOX 2 it appears that the bullet went through the man who had a pistol in his hand and the same bullet went into Palmer – killing him.

"Based on the video that I saw, he went out as a hero you know," said "Delly" his younger sister.

Ray’s sister who goes by Delly – says she’s numb one minute and sad the next. She says she’ll miss having her big brother around.

Raywshawn Palmer was known as the life of the party.

"His protection, he protected his family (and it looked like he was trying to do that) he protected strangers too," she said.

"You feel you can take somone’s life, he leaves behind a whole family a lot of love you see it right now," his brother said.

So many of Ray’s family members told us, they don’t want this to happen to anyone else.

Related: Eastern Market shooting: Second victim dies from injuries

And that’s why Eastern Market and Detroit police are in talks, strategizing a plan moving forward – how to handle future tailgates.

It’s possible this could become a weapons free zone – with weapons detection systems. Detroit police brass say nothing is off the table at this point.

In the meantime hey’ll mourn together, a vibrant life lost, in the most senseless of ways.

"Continue to celebrate but do it in a responsible manner," said cousin Deandre Coleman. "And not bring guns to a situation you don’t need them."

Inset: Raywshawn Palmer. Large photo: The vigil for Palmer at Eastern Market.



