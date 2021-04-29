Hundreds gather to remember man killed in suspected drunken driving crash on Groesbeck

Family and friends held a vigil Thursday for a man killed in a suspected drunken driving crash in Warren.

Monty Heath, 25, was on his way home Sunday when he was struck head-on by another vehicle on Groesbeck near 11 Mile.

"The world stopped. I don't know how to explain it, but the world stopped. The air was gone," said his friend Rekymdria Vaughn.

Heath is remembered as someone who was always helping others. Hundreds attended the vigil in his memory.

Monty Heath

"It just shows what he gave out, he's receiving back, and you can't ask for more," Vaughn said.

Anthony DiCicco, 39, of Warren, is charged with drunken driving causing death in connection with the crash. He was given a $500,000 bond. He is due back in court May 11.

Anthony DiCicco

"This could have been avoided. It didn't have to happen. It's not like he was sick, it's not like he caused it. Somebody took him from us," Vaughn said.