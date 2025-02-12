The Brief Michigan's bird flu problem is not going away with over 300 dead geese and ducks being discovered by the Department of Natural Resources Officials suspect Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza is behind the die-offs, which are spread across five counties Current biosecurity rules are in effect for commercial and backyard flocks and owners should be vigilant for any health issues that come up among the animals



Michigan's bird flu problem is not going away with dead waterfowl being found around the state amid an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.

The disease's spread in wild bird flocks had led to hundreds of geese and ducks dying throughout Michigan's Lower Peninsula, officials with the natural resources department say.

Big picture view:

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources believes bird flu is "widespread" in the state's wild bird populations.

Over 300 dead wild birds have been discovered across five counties in Michigan's Lower Peninsula, including on the outskirts of metro Detroit in Washtenaw County.

The DNR is warning that even without the discovery of dead waterfowl, it's possible bird flu is elsewhere in Michigan beyond the flocks where die-offs have been found.

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is the primary driver behind Michigan's high egg prices due to the farmers culling flocks following an infection.

Bird flu has also jumped from birds to dairy herds and even people. At least one person out of state died from an infection after adverse symptoms appeared.

Michigan is actively tracking the movement of the virus in both wild populations and commercial flocks.

Dig deeper:

Preliminary testing from five different places in Michigan indicate that bird flu was the cause. When the DNR suspects HPAI is a local population of birds, samples are taken and sent to the Michigan State University Diagnostics Laboratory.

So far, DNR staffers have collected:

77 dead Canada geese and one dead mallard from the Fennville Farm Unit at Allegan State Game Area in Allegan County

More than 80 dead Canada geese were reported along the Shiawassee River near Owosso in Shiawassee County

About 25 dead Canada geese were reported at Williamston Lakes in Ingham County,

Another 20 dead birds were reported along the Grand River in Grand Ledge in Eaton County

About 100 dead birds were reported in Washtenaw County

If avian influenza is detected, samples are sent to the federal government's lab in Iowa for further testing.

So far, the DNR has received six test results with bird flu confirmed for 2025.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is also tracking detections, confirming five separate cases in 2025. They include two commercial poultry farms in Ottawa County and three backyard poultry groups in Alpena, Wayne, and Oakland counties.

What they're saying:

State officials are warning residents to avoid any dead birds they may come across. The health supervisor advised if anyone does need to remove a dead bird to do so with protection.

"You should wear gloves and other personal protective equipment," said Mitch Marcus. "The best advice we can give is to treat every wild bird as though it has a disease."

The DNR's wildlife division chief said Michigan should expect HPAI to continue infecting birds in the state.

"The DNR will continue appropriate surveillance efforts, prioritizing birds found in large mortality events, raptors and wild mammals," said Sara Thompson.

But even as the infection spreads, DNR's waterfowl specialist doesn't expect serious impacts to Michigan's duck and swan populations.

"The populations immediately near the sites with positive test results could see a decline, but there should not be impacts to the statewide population," said Kaitlyn Barnes.

The state veterinarian referred to February as the three-year mark since the first detection of HPAI in a Michigan poultry farm.

"Since that first case, the virus has been a prominent focal point for MDARD due to the scope and impact of this disease on our poultry and dairy industries," said Dr. Nora Wineland, DVM, MS, DACVPM. "As long as the virus continues to be carried by infected wild birds, the risk will continue. Preventing wild bird access to susceptible domestic animals needs to remain a top priority."

What you can do:

While HPAI is not considered an active threat to people, it's possible the outbreak could lead to more dangerous mutations.

The easiest way to get infected with bird flu is to come in contact with an infected animal or materials. That means avoiding dead flocks and wearing personal protection when handling wild animals.

Owners of any backyard or commercial flock or dairy herd should follow MDARD's biosecurity rules. They include:

Prevent contact between domestic animals and wildlife, especially sick or dead wildlife.

Isolate sick animals away from all others and care for them after tending to healthy animals first.

Wash your hands before and after caring for animals as well as when moving between different coops, barns, or pens.

Clean and disinfect shoes/boots and clothing or store them in an area that animals cannot access.

Do not feed animals unpasteurized milk or raw or undercooked meat.

Do not share equipment or other supplies between households or farms.

Clean and disinfect all equipment and other supplies between uses. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.

Use well or municipal water as drinking water for animals and prevent them from drinking out of puddles or other open/exposed water sources.

Keep their feed and feed ingredients secure to ensure there is no contact with pests or wildlife.

Contact your veterinarian if you have any questions related to the health of your animals

For reporting possible cases in domestic birds, MDARD can be contacted at 800-292-3939 during the day and 517-373-0440 after hours.

For wild birds, people can use the DNR's Eyes in the Field app or by calling the laboratory at 517-336-5030.