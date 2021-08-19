article

The Huron-Clinton Metroparks will be accessible by anyone without paying for the next three weekends - which includes Labor Day weekend.

The entire park system encompasses 13 different parks around Metro Detroit and typically requires either a day pass or a recreational passport.

But with the summer rounding the end, a spokesperson for the Huron-Clinton Metroparks says they want people to enjoy the last bits at its parks.

The park system spans nearly 25,000 acres around Southeast Michigan in Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Wayne, and Washtenaw counties.

Here is a breakdown of when things will be free to enter:

Friday, Aug. 20 – Sunday, Aug. 22

Friday, Aug. 27 – Sunday, Aug. 29

Friday, Sept. 3 – Monday, Sept. 6 (Labor Day)

The list of parks that people can visit include:

