Expand / Collapse search

Huron-Clinton Metroparks free for everyone Monday in celebration of Veterans Day

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  November 11, 2024 10:09am EST
Things To Do
FOX 2 Detroit

A small chance for some Veterans Day sprinkles between 11am - 2pm

Winds start to build in the late morning and gust as high as 35 mph.

(FOX 2) - All Huron-Clinton Metroparks will be free to everyone on Monday in celebration of Veterans Day.

Normally, a daily pass for the parks is $10, but all day Monday, the entry fee will be waived. 

(Photo courtesy of Huron-Clinton Metroparks)

There are 13 metroparks in Southeast Michigan: 

  • Delhi Metropark
  • Dexter-Huron Metropark
  • Hudson Mills Metropark
  • Huron Meadows Metropark
  • Indian Springs Metropark
  • Kensington Metropark
  • Lake Erie MetroparkLower Huron Metropark
  • Lower Huron Metropark
  • Lake St. Clair Metropark
  • Oakwoods Metropark
  • Stony Creek Metropark
  • Willow Metropark
  • Wolcott Mill Metropark

RELATED: Free food, drinks, and more on Veterans Day 2024

Featured

Veterans Day freebies: Emagine offering free movie tickets for vets, active military members
article

Veterans Day freebies: Emagine offering free movie tickets for vets, active military members

Emagine Theatres is giving veterans and active military members a ticket to see one movie of their choice in celebration of Veterans Day.