Huron-Clinton Metroparks free for everyone Monday in celebration of Veterans Day

All Huron-Clinton Metroparks will be free to everyone on Monday in celebration of Veterans Day.

Normally, a daily pass for the parks is $10, but all day Monday, the entry fee will be waived.

(Photo courtesy of Huron-Clinton Metroparks)

There are 13 metroparks in Southeast Michigan:

Delhi Metropark

Dexter-Huron Metropark

Hudson Mills Metropark

Huron Meadows Metropark

Indian Springs Metropark

Kensington Metropark

Lake Erie MetroparkLower Huron Metropark

Lower Huron Metropark

Lake St. Clair Metropark

Oakwoods Metropark

Stony Creek Metropark

Willow Metropark

Wolcott Mill Metropark

