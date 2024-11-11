Huron-Clinton Metroparks free for everyone Monday in celebration of Veterans Day
(FOX 2) - All Huron-Clinton Metroparks will be free to everyone on Monday in celebration of Veterans Day.
Normally, a daily pass for the parks is $10, but all day Monday, the entry fee will be waived.
(Photo courtesy of Huron-Clinton Metroparks)
There are 13 metroparks in Southeast Michigan:
- Delhi Metropark
- Dexter-Huron Metropark
- Hudson Mills Metropark
- Huron Meadows Metropark
- Indian Springs Metropark
- Kensington Metropark
- Lake Erie Metropark
- Lower Huron Metropark
- Lake St. Clair Metropark
- Oakwoods Metropark
- Stony Creek Metropark
- Willow Metropark
- Wolcott Mill Metropark
