Free Veterans Day food: Michigan restaurants, coffee shops, and more celebrating the military on Nov. 11

To thank veterans and servicemembers for their sacrifices, restaurants around Michigan are offering free food on Veterans Day, which is Monday, Nov. 11.

Be sure to check with the location you visit to verify that they are offering the deal, as some locations may not be participating.

Veterans Day freebies and deals:

Achatz Handmade Pie Co. – Free slice of pie

Applebees – Free entrée from a special menu and $5 for use at future visit

Benihana – Free appetizer with purchase of entree

Biggby – Free 16-ounce latte

Blind Owl – Free entree

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse – Free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie. Also, those who spend $14.95 receive coupon to use at a future visit for a free appetizer

Bob Evans – Free breakfast item from special menu

Bonefish Grill – Free order of Bang Bang Shrimp

Bruegger's Bagels – Free bagel with cream cheese

Buffalo Wild Wings – Free 10 boneless wings and fries

California Pizza Kitchen – Free entree and drink from a special menu

Carrabba's Italian Grill – Free appetizer or dessert and drink

Chili's – Free meal from special menu

City Barbecue – Free sandwich, side, and drink

Cracker Barrel – Complimentary Surprise Pancake Special

Dave & Buster's – Free entree and $10 Power Card for gameplay

Denny's – Free Original Grand Slam

Dickey's Barbecue Pit – Free pulled pork sandwich

Dunkin' – Free donut

Einstein Bros. Bagels – Free coffee with purchase

Famous Dave's – Free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and side

Golden Corral – Free meal from 4 p.m. to close

Hooters – Free meal from special menu with purchase of drink

IHOP – Free Red, White, and Blueberry Pancake Combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Little Caesars – Free lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Logan's Roadhouse – Free meal from a special menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Menchie's – First 6-ounces of frozen yogurt are free

Mission BBQ – Free sandwich

MOD Pizza – Free Mega Cookie with purchase of pizza or salad

Olive Garden – Free entree from special menu

Outback Steakhouse – Free Bloomin' Onion with purchase of entree

QDOBA – 50% off entree

Raising Cane's – 10% off

Red Lobster – Free Shrimp & Chip meal

Red Robin – Free Red's Tavern Burger and Bottomless Side

Ruby Tuesday – Free meal from special menu

Scooter's Coffee – Free medium drink

Smokey Bones – Free meal

SONIC Drive-In – Half off shakes

Starbucks – Free 12-ounce coffee at participating locations

Sullivan’s Steakhouse – Free Sullivan's Signature Angus Burger and fries

Texas Roadhouse – Free meal from special menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or meal voucher to use at later date

TGI Fridays – Free meal from a special menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tim Hortons – Free donut

Twin Peaks – Free lunch from special menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill – Free entree

Wendy's – Free breakfast combo at participating locations

White Castle – Free combo meal at participating locations

Yard House – Free appetizer