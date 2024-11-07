Free Veterans Day food: Michigan restaurants, coffee shops, and more celebrating the military on Nov. 11
(FOX 2) - To thank veterans and servicemembers for their sacrifices, restaurants around Michigan are offering free food on Veterans Day, which is Monday, Nov. 11.
Be sure to check with the location you visit to verify that they are offering the deal, as some locations may not be participating.
Veterans Day freebies and deals:
Achatz Handmade Pie Co. – Free slice of pie
Applebees – Free entrée from a special menu and $5 for use at future visit
Benihana – Free appetizer with purchase of entree
Biggby – Free 16-ounce latte
Blind Owl – Free entree
BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse – Free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie. Also, those who spend $14.95 receive coupon to use at a future visit for a free appetizer
Bob Evans – Free breakfast item from special menu
Bonefish Grill – Free order of Bang Bang Shrimp
Bruegger's Bagels – Free bagel with cream cheese
Buffalo Wild Wings – Free 10 boneless wings and fries
California Pizza Kitchen – Free entree and drink from a special menu
Carrabba's Italian Grill – Free appetizer or dessert and drink
Chili's – Free meal from special menu
City Barbecue – Free sandwich, side, and drink
Cracker Barrel – Complimentary Surprise Pancake Special
Dave & Buster's – Free entree and $10 Power Card for gameplay
Denny's – Free Original Grand Slam
Dickey's Barbecue Pit – Free pulled pork sandwich
Dunkin' – Free donut
Einstein Bros. Bagels – Free coffee with purchase
Famous Dave's – Free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and side
Golden Corral – Free meal from 4 p.m. to close
Hooters – Free meal from special menu with purchase of drink
IHOP – Free Red, White, and Blueberry Pancake Combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Little Caesars – Free lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Logan's Roadhouse – Free meal from a special menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Menchie's – First 6-ounces of frozen yogurt are free
Mission BBQ – Free sandwich
MOD Pizza – Free Mega Cookie with purchase of pizza or salad
Olive Garden – Free entree from special menu
Outback Steakhouse – Free Bloomin' Onion with purchase of entree
QDOBA – 50% off entree
Raising Cane's – 10% off
Red Lobster – Free Shrimp & Chip meal
Red Robin – Free Red's Tavern Burger and Bottomless Side
Ruby Tuesday – Free meal from special menu
Scooter's Coffee – Free medium drink
Smokey Bones – Free meal
SONIC Drive-In – Half off shakes
Starbucks – Free 12-ounce coffee at participating locations
Sullivan’s Steakhouse – Free Sullivan's Signature Angus Burger and fries
Texas Roadhouse – Free meal from special menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or meal voucher to use at later date
TGI Fridays – Free meal from a special menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tim Hortons – Free donut
Twin Peaks – Free lunch from special menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Uno Pizzeria & Grill – Free entree
Wendy's – Free breakfast combo at participating locations
White Castle – Free combo meal at participating locations
Yard House – Free appetizer