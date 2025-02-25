The Brief The Huron-Clinton Metroparks is aiming to help get even more kids and adults into swim lessons in metro Detroit after seeing success with its Everyone in the Pool Initiative Since it launched the program, more than 7,000 kids have taken swim lessons and learned water safety The lessons are free and hope to reduce the barriers that families face when accessing swim classes



The Huron-Clinton Metroparks is pushing forward in its mission to offer free swim lessons around Southeast Michigan after a successful 2024 that helped teach water safety to thousands of kids.

The program, which started in 2021, aims to remove the barriers that prevent families with lower incomes from accessing courses that teach parents and kids how to swim.

Big picture view:

Since launching their "Everyone in the Pool" 5-year plan, the metroparks have helped provide swim lessons to 7,728 kids around Southeast Michigan. Last year saw the program's biggest success, going beyond just offering more classes.

In addition to exceeding its goal of connecting kids to swim lessons, the metroparks started offering free lessons to adults and introduced in-school swim classes that remove some of the barriers families experience when looking for lessons.

Also in 2024, the metroparks also trained 12 new lifeguards through a new pilot program launched last year.

This year, the metroparks are expanding opportunities for more lessons, offering classes to third and fourth-grade students at Whitmore Lake Public Schools and free lessons to Dearborn Heights students at Annapolis High School.

The progress also comes with higher goals, including teaching swim lessons to 4,100 kids.

Dig deeper:

The Huron-Clinton Metroparks initially identified a problem in Southeast Michigan that was part of a larger trend: fewer kids and especially kids in lower-income households were not learning how to swim.

Fewer water safety skills translates to kids becoming uncomfortable in the pool and entering adulthood without the necessary skills for performing basic functions like controlled breathing and getting out of the water independently.

But the consequences don't stop there.

"We know when parents don't know how to swim, there is only a 19% chance that they are going to help their kids learn to swim," said Ann Kehn, recreation and aquatics director at Whitmore Lake Public Schools.

High costs, transportation, and a lack of available classes are all reasons that families are unable to take swim lessons.

What they're saying:

Expanding the availability of classes is the product of partnerships and funding that is saving lives, the director of the metroparks said.

"We know access is one of the biggest barriers to learning how to swim and we want to ensure everyone in our communities, regardless of their circumstances, have the opportunity to gain these lifesaving skills," said Amy McMillan.

Among those partners are the YMCA offices around Southeast Michigan.

The regional aquatics director for YMCA Metro Detroit applauded the push leading to thousands of families getting to enjoy the summer from the water - and ensuring they get to do so safely.

"One of the gems of this union has been offering free lifeguard training. We will never truly know how many lives we have saved through our partnership, but we know more of our children and families are safer around water because we came together," said Amanda Barone.

What's next:

While ensuring that lessons are free is vital to the success of the program, that doesn't mean the initiative is cheap.

It costs an estimated $150 to teach a student swim lessons. Funding from the CDC Foundation and the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan helped bridge that gap in 2024.

In 2025, the metroparks are again looking for funders. Anyone interested can go to their website for more information.

What you can do:

Swim lessons are popular and classes often fill up fast.

Director McMillan advises anyone who wants to get their kids lessons should be aware of when registration opens for their preferred time.

Go to this link for more information.