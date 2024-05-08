Huron-Clinton Metroparks unveiling improved nature trail Thursday

The Huron-Clinton Metroparks will unveil a newly improved nature trail at its Oakwoods park in southern Wayne County on Thursday.

Grant funding for the 1,756-acre park will help make the revamped path more accessible to park users by fixing up the parking lot with better spaces, a paved walkway to the nature center, while also replacing the ground material used at the Split Log Nature Trail.

An upgraded observation deck and other amenities like picnic tables, drinking stations, and bike racks are also being added.

A ribbon-cutting on May 9 will celebrate the improved pathways.

The improvements are thanks to a $124,000 grant from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund, as well as the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation. The metroparks matched the grant with its own funds.