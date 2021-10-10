Huron Township issues boil water advisory after large main break

article

A temporary boil water advisory has been issued for Huron Charter Township Sunday after a large water main break.

The break is at Merriman and West Road - although officials don't believe the water pressure dropped to a dangerous level.

Township officials said they are "airing on the side of caution" until the repair is made and they can properly flush the system to ensure the safety of the water.

After the proper testing is completed the township will lift the boil water alert.