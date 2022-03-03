Huron Valley Guns selling defensive tactical gear you can buy for Ukraine to be shipped overseas

Huron Valley Guns in New Hudson is selling supplies to help Ukraine soldiers overseas battling the Russian invasion.

"We’ve outfitted 40 or 50 soldiers with this type of gear - and then our customers have probably bought $5,000 to $10,000 worth of product to help these people," said Ed Swadish, Huron Valley Guns owner.

Soldiers in the Ukraine fighting for their country, with many of them being civilians with no combat experience.

"These people could use all the help they can get," Swadish said.

Huron Valley Guns is selling defensive supplies at cost. Customers in Michigan are purchasing items that will be shipped to Poland and then given to the soldiers fighting in Ukraine

"Bulletproof vests, armor, helmets, basically any of these things could really save a life," he said.

FOX 2 met Ukrainian American Stephen Pobutsky at a rally at Wayne State University and told him about the rescue kits

"Anything that will save Ukrainian lives," he said. "Anything that will help. Because the whole world just changed a week ago.

"This is a war to destroy Ukrainian culture, the Ukrainian language. And the only sin only thing they did wrong was to have a democracy next to a dictatorship."

WSU student Sheva Khaimov is of Russian descent but she, like many Russian Americans, support Ukraine.

"I definitely think that Ukraine is going to have a battle with that, but this time a lot of countries on their side, it’s not the Soviet Union anymore," she said. "I think it will be a struggle but different this time around."

"Slava Ukraine," Pobutsky said. "Glory to Ukraine glory to the heroes."

If you would like to help out the Ukrainian war effort against Russia by buying supplies from Huron Valley Guns in New Hudson, go to huronvalleyguns.com

Huron Valley Guns is located at 56477 Grand River (248) 667-9910.

