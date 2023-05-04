Hygienist takes her dental care on the road around Detroit

Deena Alexander has a knack for making people smile. After all, she brings the tools for teeth care to the patient.

Her mobile dental clinic has enabled the hygienist to reach people all around Detroit, bridging the gap that so often keeps people from proper teeth care.

It may not come as a surprise then that the challenges Alexander helps people overcome weren't too different from what she faced when she started her company.

"When I started this back in 2008 - I have a son, he was born in 2007 and I didn't have a babysitter - so with me being a hygienist I could work in various offices," she said.

The busy home life made her dream of helping others get care difficult. But a little help from the Motor City Kares giveaway landed her an opportunity to turn her dream into something tangible. Now, when people see the teal-colored van roll up, they know the ‘teeth lady’ is in town.

"They would say ‘here comes the teeth lady always talking about teeth' but that's my passion, that's what I do," said Alexander.

The giveaway, which is supported by Delta Dental and the Ford Motor Fund and aims to assist minority-owned businesses, has manifested itself in a van that's outfitted with everything a hygienist could need to care for teeth.

That includes the familiar chair everyone sits in when they get to the office.

"I serve the underserved population," she said. "I started in the southwest Detroit area, in Mexican Town and we go there in that community because they have a large population there and they are in need of care, and they don't have access to care so we come right to the neighbor."

More can be found on Alexander's website here. You can also call (313) 513-9990.

