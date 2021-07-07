I-275 closed at Grand River in Farmington Hills due to live wires on road

Live wires on the road have both sides of I-275 closed at Grand River in Farmington Hills on Wednesday afternoon.

An update from Michigan State Police said to expect the closure to last at least until midnight.

The incident was reported at 5 p.m., and police said the freeway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Drivers are being diverted to I-96.

Storms moved through the area, knocking out power and causing damage.