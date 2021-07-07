Well, here we go again.

More showers and t'storms are expected today in and around Metro Detroit as the hot and humid airmass stays in place for one more day.

Monroe County and parts of Oakland and Lapeer counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 3:45 p.m.

Like last week the large system is somewhat stationary right now but over the next 24 hours will show some movement that will have lasting changes to the daily forecast.

First, the threats for Wednesday. Strong gusty winds nearly 60 mph are possible along with plenty of lightning and heavy downpours.

Localized flooding could again be a threat as these storms will feel tropical in nature thanks to the abundance of moisture.

The storms are building now but will pose the biggest threat between the time frame of 3-9PM mostly for areas along I-94 and southward.

The cold front will slowly fade south Thursday allowing the cooler and drier air to arrive in SE MI.

Showers and storms are still possible the first half of Thursday. A drier, calmer weekend is expected as heavy rain will set up just south of us in Indiana and Ohio.