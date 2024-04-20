Lake Orion student dies while on school trip in Houston

Lake Orion Supt. Ben Kirby confirmed in a letter sent to families that a member of the school's robotics team died while on a team trip to the national finals in Houston, Texas.

The student has not been publicly identified. The student died April 19.

"It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school," Kirby wrote. "One of our current high school students suddenly passed away. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to their family and friends."

Lake Orion High School has a crisis team of professionals available for students who need it.






