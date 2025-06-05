Crash on I-275 at 6 Mile cleared in Livonia on Thursday

article

The Michigan Department of Transportation says southbound 275 is open again after a crash narrowed the freeway to one lane Thursday afternoon.

According to MDOT, the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at 6 Mile and involved multiple cars.

MDOT Cameras show at least three cars involved, including a semi-truck, a pickup truck, and a third car between the two vehicles.

Traffic passed by on the left lane and backed up to I-96 before the crash was cleared.

There are no other details from MDOT or MSP.