I-375 redesign paused as MDOT reevaluates highway construction

The Brief Plans to redesign I-375 in Detroit are on pause, the Michigan Department of Transportation says. MDOT cited costs, the proposed length of the project, and the public's input on the design as reasons for the move. Community pushback against plans to turn the highway into a street-level boulevard have been noted during meetings with the state.



Michigan's transportation department is pausing its design work for its I-375 Reconnecting Communities Project.

The agency cited time, money, and pushback from the public as reasons it was putting the brakes on any more work.

Big picture view:

Plans to redesign the I-375 corridor are paused due to a bevy of challenges the massive project is up against.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said rising costs, the length of the project's construction, and the public's concern over design elements of what officials had proposed to replace the highway were all contributing reasons.

As a result, MDOT has delayed the start of construction.

More design options will be considered before crews move forward with the layout.

Zoom out:

The pause means MDOT has postponed all scheduled meetings, including the stakeholder gatherings to get input from the community about what should be added.

"We have one opportunity to get this project right," said Bradley C. Wieferich, state transportation director. "I-375 has been open for more than 60 years, and we expect the new I-375, whatever design it may be, to be in place much longer. Getting this right for the community and our stakeholders, while remaining good stewards of tax dollars, will remain our priority."

The backstory:

While many agree the stunted highway that provides drivers direct access from I-75 to downtown needs to be replaced, there is no agreement on what should take its place.

The department had planned to convert the highway into a street-level boulevard. But residents in the area believe there are better options that pay homage to the communities the highway paved over while servicing the city in the best way.