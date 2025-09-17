The Brief Downed power lines on I-696 have closed the busy highway in Oakland County on Wednesday. The closure is for westbound I-696 in Ferndale. DTE employees are working to reattach the downed wires.



Westbound I-696 in Oakland County is closed due to downed power lines.

The closure is in Ferndale, at the Bermuda Mohawk location. Traffic has been diverted to I-75, which can get back onto I-696 at Woodward Avenue.

Earlier this week, an MDOT vehicle struck a power pole, causing a large backup during rush-hour at the same location.

There is currently no estimate for when the road will reopen.

