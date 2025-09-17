Expand / Collapse search

I-696 closed for downed power lines in Oakland County

By Jack Nissen
Published  September 17, 2025 12:08pm EDT
A traffic nightmare on I-696 gets even worse

Around 4 p.m. on Monday, rush-hour traffic completely stopped after an MDOT vehicle struck a DTE power line, blocking travel across all lanes.

The Brief

    • Downed power lines on I-696 have closed the busy highway in Oakland County on Wednesday.
    • The closure is for westbound I-696 in Ferndale. DTE employees are working to reattach the downed wires.

(FOX 2) - Westbound I-696 in Oakland County is closed due to downed power lines.

The closure is in Ferndale, at the Bermuda Mohawk location. Traffic has been diverted to I-75, which can get back onto I-696 at Woodward Avenue.

Earlier this week, an MDOT vehicle struck a power pole, causing a large backup during rush-hour at the same location.

There is currently no estimate for when the road will reopen.

The Source: Previous reporting and an update from MDOT were cited for this story. 

