I-696 closed for downed power lines in Oakland County
(FOX 2) - Westbound I-696 in Oakland County is closed due to downed power lines.
The closure is in Ferndale, at the Bermuda Mohawk location. Traffic has been diverted to I-75, which can get back onto I-696 at Woodward Avenue.
Earlier this week, an MDOT vehicle struck a power pole, causing a large backup during rush-hour at the same location.
There is currently no estimate for when the road will reopen.
The Source: Previous reporting and an update from MDOT were cited for this story.