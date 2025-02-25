I-696 closure detour: How to get around when busy freeway closes in Oakland County

The Brief Eastbound I-696 will close from I-275 to Lahser on Saturday. The official detour is the southbound Lodge Freeway to eastbound Davison Highway to northbound I-75 then back up to 696. Officials also expect drivers to flock to the mile roads, including Eight, Ten, and Twelve Mile, while the freeway is closed.



A stretch of I-696 that sees some 200,000 drivers a day is closing soon, and those drivers are going to have to find a new way to get around.

On Saturday, the eastbound side of the freeway from I-275 to Lahser is closing for a project that will rebuild both sides of the road over the next two years.

I-696 road work

I-696 detour:

While the eastbound side of the freeway is rebuilt, traffic will be detoured from 696 to the southbound Lodge Freeway to eastbound Davison Highway to northbound I-75 then back up to 696.

FOX 2 took this detour on Monday around 5 p.m. to see how long the drive would be. It was 33 minutes, compared to 17 minutes when taking 696. Remember - that time on the detour did not include all the drivers who won't be able to take I-696 in a few days, so once the freeway closes, you'll want to plan ahead and give yourself extra time.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) say they expect some drivers to use the detours, and others to take the mile roads, namely Eight, Ten, and Twelve Mile, so give yourself extra time if your commute includes these routes, too.

What they're saying:

Drivers who attended an MDOT informational session about the closure Monday evening in Warren expressed some concerns about the upcoming change, but said they feel they would get used to it.

"It's going to be a pain originally, but ya know, you calm down and figure out what you're doing," said Janet Regan, a Harrison Township resident who needs to take the freeway regularly.

State Rep. Mike McFall echoed the sentiment that it will be a pain at first, but will get better with time.

"It will be a little frustrating at first, but I think people will get used to it," he said.

At a previous information session, some drivers said they were concerned that one side of the freeway needed to be closed entirely for the work. MDOT construction engineer Brian Travis addressed this at that meeting, saying that it is the safest way to complete the project.

"It can be done fast, or it can be done right, and I'd much prefer it to be done right so that we know our roads are safe," said Michael Howard, a Macomb County Commissioner who commutes on I-696.

The backstory:



The first phase of the Restore the Reuther project involved closures on I-696 from I-275 to Lahser. That phase has wrapped up, so the project now shifts east for phase two.

From early March until 2027, crews will be completely reconstructing the pavement of both sides of I-696 from Lasher to I-75. The project will also include wall and drainage repairs, along with the rehabbing of 60 bridges.

The project will wrap up in 2027, with crews finishing median reconstruction, bridge repairs, pavement work, and ramp reconstruction. There will be major roadwork completed between I-75 and Dequindre during this time, MDOT said.

The work will involve completely rebuilding the tunnel on the freeway. This will entail removing the beams and deck and replacing them with new ones.

Additionally, the Church Street Plaza bridge will be rebuilt.

Timeline:

The eastbound side of the freeway will be reconstructed in 2025, while the westbound side will be the focus in 2026.

Both years will involve work on the Church Street Plaza bridge and bridge repairs along the entire stretch of road.

