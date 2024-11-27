I-696 reopens in Oakland County after years of construction in Oakland County

This year, when people gather around the Thanksgiving table and express what they're grateful for, maybe someone will mention the 696 construction between Lahser and 696 - which is at last complete.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that 696 is open in both directions between I-275 and Lahser. This also includes all on and off ramps – meaning traffic on the freeway is flowing freely again.

As the ongoing Restore the Reuther project continues, MDOT began work in the fall of 2022 with the widening of shoulders. This allowed traffic to shift onto the other side of traffic each way as MDOT rebuilt 696 ‘from the base up’.

It's part of a $275 million project to rebuild the freeway – including storm sewer replacement and rebuilding the ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road, and Telegraph Road in Oakland County.

Drivers will still see barrels for signage and final work – which will be completed next spring.

There's one more section to go. The I-696 section between 75 and Lahser will begin in 2025 and is expected to take three years to complete.

MDOT said the construction is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges.