I-696 closures coming up to prepare for 2-year rebuilding project

Lane closures and a total freeway closure are coming up as crews prepare to rebuild a stretch of I-696 in Oakland County over the next two years.

Both directions of I-696 between Lahser and I-75 will be rebuilt, a project that will close the eastbound side first, followed by the westbound side next year.

I-696 project prep work

Lane closures

The right lane of westbound I-696 will be closed from Greenfield to Lahser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily beginning Feb. 17 and ending Feb. 21. The westbound exit ramp to Southfield Road will have only one lane open during this same timeframe.

Closures will also impact the service drive. The eastbound side of the service drive will only have one lane open from 5 a.m. Feb. 15 through 5 p.m. Feb. 25.

Total freeway closure

From 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 through 6 a.m. Feb. 22, westbound I-696 will be closed from I-75 to Lahser.

The detour will be from southbound I-75 to westbound Davison to the Lodge Freeway, back up to I-696.

I-696 construction

The closures are part of the prep work for phase two of the Restore the Reuther project.

From early March until 2027, crews will be completely reconstructing the pavement of both sides of I-696 from Lasher to I-75. The project will also include wall and drainage repairs, along with the rehabbing of 60 bridges.

Timeline:

The eastbound side of the freeway will be reconstructed in 2025, while the westbound side will be the focus in 2026.

Both years will involve work on the Church Street Plaza bridge and bridge repairs along the entire stretch of road.

The project will wrap up in 2027, with crews finishing median reconstruction, bridge repairs, pavement work, and ramp reconstruction. There will be major roadwork completed between I-75 and Dequindre during this time, MDOT said.

I-696 Detour:

While the eastbound side of the freeway is rebuilt, traffic will be detoured from 696 to the southbound Lodge Freeway to eastbound Davison Highway to northbound I-75 then back up to 696.