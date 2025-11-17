I-696 closures: Next phase of rebuild leads to ramp closures across Oakland County

The Brief Multiple ramps to westbound I-696 are closed through late 2026. These closures are because westbound traffic has been shifted to the eastbound side of the freeway.



Though westbound I-696 is still open during the next phase of the freeway rebuild project, some drivers may need to find new routes for the next year.

Crews have completed work on the eastbound side of the freeway in Oakland County, so westbound traffic has been shifted to the newly constructed eastbound lanes. With that, comes numerous ramp closures along the route.

I-696 ramp closures

These ramps will be closed until November 2026:

Couzens Avenue

Bermuda/Hilton Road

Coolidge Highway

Greenfield Road

Evergreen Road

These ramps will remain open:

I-75

Woodward

Southfield

Telegraph /the Lodge/Lahser

What they're saying:

Michigan State Police F/Lt. Mike Shaw said he thinks the changes on I-696 won't cause many problems, as long as drivers are alert and patient.

"Put the phone down because you're not supposed to have it in the first place, slow down, and increase your driving distance," he said. "We'll probably have some preventable crashes out there because people won't be paying attention at first, but I think it's pretty simple stuff."

Shaw also encouraged drivers to take the detour if they aren't sure where they are going.

What's next:

Looking ahead, the final phase of the Restore the Reuther project involves finishing up rebuilding I-696 next year. In 2027, major work will be done on I-696 between I-75 and Dequindre, including rebuilding drainage structures and bridge improvements.