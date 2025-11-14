I-696 drivers prepare for the next phase in major construction project

The Brief The next phase of I-696 construction begins next week. Preparation for the next phase will lead to closures this weekend. Then, five ramps will be closed until late 2026.



Major ramp closures are now in place on I-696 Westbound ahead of a big traffic shift.

Big picture view:

It is part of the latest development in the Restore The Reuther project, a $275 million effort. It involves the shutdown of seven ramps along I-696 WB which started at 8 p.m. Friday night.

Then on Saturday at 4 a.m., both NB and SB I-75 ramps to WB I-696 will also be closed all the way to Lahser. As you can imagine, drivers are on a little edge about it all. They aren’t the only ones.

People working in stores and restaurants along 696 are feeling some stress too.

What they're saying:

"You know we are a neighborhood store so we do pick up some people that are coming through traffic but they closed the bridge down one time and that affected us one week so I mean it does effect us," said driver Paul D’luge.

"We’re trying to rebuild the westbound side so that’s our work zone. So if we left every one of those ramps on and off open, there would be no roadway that we could fix because there wouldn’t be any room," said Diane Cross from MDOT.

"Especially in the winter, during the wintertime and stuff like that, I feel like they can push it back a couple months cause there’s no way they’re gonna be working on it when it’s freezing and snowing," said driver Haley Sexton.

What's next:

Crews will be working through the weekend to prepare for that traffic shift on Monday morning.

That’s when WB drivers will be driving on the newly rebuilt EB side.

Three lanes will be open, but you can only enter and exit at I-75, Woodward and Southfield Road.