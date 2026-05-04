I-696 ramp closure to Lahser, M-10 and Telegraph underway

The Brief A new I-696 ramp closure to Lahser, M-10 and Telegraph has started. It is part of the ongoing Restore the Reuther Project in Oakland County.



Monday brought more closures and detours for drivers.

The backstory:

Earlier today the westbound I-696 ramp to Lahser, the Lodge and Telegraph, closed and will not be accessible throughout the summer.

It’s all part of the ongoing Restore the Reuther Project in Oakland County, bringing lane reductions and more ramp closures.

For many drivers, this boils down to a traffic nightmare. It comes at a time when gas prices are high and drivers don’t want to spend extra time in traffic.

"My warning is the ride home, it’s going to be a tough one today," said Diane Cross, MDOT spokesperson. "Today we closed the ramp to Lahser Telegraph and M-10 Northwestern.

"If you do not get off at Southfield Road, your next option is Orchard Lake and that’s where I expect to see the very heavy traffic for our first afternoon drive heading home."

MDOT released the following timeline for Monday, May 4:

Beginning 9 a.m. Monday through summer:

The westbound I-696 Exit 10 ramp to Lahser Road, M-10 and U.S. 24 will be closed.

Nashwan Alriyashi is from Hamtramck and talked about the issues driving.

"I have to get onto the freeway and find a different exit," he said. "I use the GPS but they take you right back into traffic."

"You’re not going anywhere when you’re stuck in traffic you’re just burning gas," said Joshua from Wayne County. And it’s still high everywhere, premium is $6.50."

And although there is a lot of frustration, one Oakland County business says these detours and closures are actually allowing more people to discover his business.

"Here’s one thing I’ve noticed, since we’re right on the service drive, Eleven Mile Service Drive. A lot of people come down the service drive, because I can’t go on the freeway, so sometimes it’s actually a benefit," said Marvin Ballinger, Hobby Town.

MDOT also reminded drivers of ongoing closures at the I-696/I-75 interchange:

Westbound I-696 has two lanes open from Dequindre Road to I-75.

The ramp from westbound I-696 to southbound I-75 is closed through late summer. Detour: southbound M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) and westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to southbound I-75.

The ramp from westbound I-696 to northbound I-75 is closed through late summer. Detour: northbound M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) and westbound M-59 to northbound I-75.

The ramps from northbound and southbound I-75 to westbound I-696 are closed through late summer. Detour: westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) and northbound M-10 to westbound I-696.

The ramps from northbound and southbound I-75 to eastbound I-696 remain open.

The eastbound I-696 ramps to northbound and southbound I-75 will remain closed until the project is completed.

Eastbound I-696 remains closed and detoured from M-10 to I-75 through late 2026. Westbound traffic is currently shifted to the rebuilt eastbound side near the I-75 interchange.

All westbound I-696 ramps remain closed except for:

M-1 (Woodward Avenue), Exit 16 (scheduled to close from late May through late summer).

Southfield Road, Exit 12 (scheduled to close from late summer through fall).

MDOT makes it clear that this project is necessary, and they want drivers to pack their patience.

Crews are working, and they need to be safe and that’s why drivers need to be alert and stay out of their work zones.