Crash on I-696 in Madison Heights blocking traffic at Dequindre

article

A crash on I-696 near the border of Oakland and Macomb counties has blocked all traffic heading eastbound.

The Michigan Department of Transportation warned drivers should expect "big delays" in the area.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at Dequindre Road. Initial reports indicate the crash is a rollover. Michigan State Police said the driver was in the right lane when his truck load shifted to the left, causing the truck to overturn. No other vehicles were involved. Police said the truck driver may have broken his arm.

Oil spilled on the road during the crash and is being cleaned up.

The delays will impact travel for the I-75 and Woodward Avenue area, MDOT tweeted.