I-75 closed in Genesee County after multiple cars, including semi, involved in crashes

Several inches of snow are falling across southeast Michigan and some drivers in Genesee County are learning the hard way of how slippery the roads are getting.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said several cars including a semi were involved in accidents on I-75, forcing the freeway to be closed in Vienna Township.

RELATED: Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 p.m.

The sheriff did not say if anyone was hurt in the crash or where specifically the freeway is closed. However, it's been snowing since around 8 a.m. on Monday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ I-75 was closed on Monday due to multiple crashes on the freeway in Vienna Township in Genesee County. Image: Genesee County Sheriff's Office. ( )

With a total of three to four inches of snow coming on Monday, drivers could have some seriously treacherous driving conditions especially as we get closer to rush hour.

The National Weather Service said that drivers should expect roads to be slick, especially during the evening commute.

Michigan State Police said around noon that it has received several calls already due to slippery roads with most of the calls for service due to spin outs.

Advertisement

VIEW: Live traffic map