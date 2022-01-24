Expand / Collapse search

Winter Weather Advisory: 2-4 inches of snow expected Monday in Metro Detroit

By Amber Ainsworth
A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 7a to 7p today for snow accumulations in the 2" to 4" range. Much colder air moving in behind the snow. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Parts of Southeast Michigan will be under a Winter Weather Advisory much of Monday.

The advisory started at 7 a.m. and will be in effect until 7 p.m. for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston. Macomb, Oakland, Shiawassee, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.

The area is expected to receive 2-4 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service said that drivers should expect roads to be slick, especially during the evening commute.

With the snow comes cold, too. Lows are expected to be in the single digits for most of the week.

