I-75 closing at Luna Pier Road in Monroe County this weekend

Both sides of I-75 will be closing at Luna Pier Road in Monroe County for a bridge demolition this weekend.

The road will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 until 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4. Traffic will be detoured at the Luna Pier Road exit and entrance ramps.

Luna Pier Road will be closed at I-75 from Dec. 1 until July 1, 2024, for construction. Traffic will be detoured via I-75, Otter Creek Road, and Erie Road.

This is part of a $126 million project to rebuild more than 4 miles of I-75 between Erie Road and Otter Creek.