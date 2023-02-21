I-75 construction resumes with freeway closure in Oakland County this weekend

article

Metro Detroit's favorite construction project returns this weekend when closures go into effect on I-75.

Both directions of the freeway will be closed in Oakland County beginning Friday night, with lane restrictions between I-696 and the I-75 Business Loop going into effect at 11 p.m.

The closures will be in effect until Monday morning as road crews build out temporary lane shifts as the transportation department gears up for another round of construction. The closures are contingent on appropriate weather conditions.

Starting Friday morning, 12 Mile Road will be closed under I-75.

After Monday morning, southbound I-75 exits at 12 Mile, 11 Mile, and both directions of I-696 will be closed for the construction season.

Lane shifts that will go into effect Monday will include two-way traffic being shifted into the northbound lanes between 13 Mile Road and I-696.