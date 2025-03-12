I-75 road work to close Zilwaukee Bridge this spring and summer

The Brief The southbound side of the Zilwaukee Bridge in Sagniaw County is closing this spring. After the southbound side reopens in June, northbound work is slated to begin in July. I-675 will be the detour.



Travelers headed to and from northern Michigan this spring and summer will find a detour when they near the Zilwaukee Bridge.

Southbound I-75 is closing between Kochville and Wadsworth roads from April 14 through June 27. This stretch of road includes the bridge.

The southbound I-75 ramp to Adams Street will be closed, as well as the Adams Street ramp to southbound I-75. Traffic will be detoured via southbound I-675 and Tittabawassee Road (Exit 6) to Adams Street, and vice versa.

The northbound I-675 ramp to southbound I-75 will also be closed. Traffic will be detoured via northbound I-75, M-84 (Exit 160), southbound I-75 and southbound I-675 to southbound I-75.

Drivers can take southbound I-675 from the I-675 junction north of Kochville Road to the southbound I-75/I-675 interchange south of Wadsworth Road.

The closure is the first stage of a $2.9 million preventative maintenance project on the bridge. Other planned work includes joint repair, deck patching, and resealing.

What's next:

The next phase on the northbound side of the freeway is expected to begin July 14. Details about that work haven't been shared yet.