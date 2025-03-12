I-75 road work to close Zilwaukee Bridge this spring and summer
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Travelers headed to and from northern Michigan this spring and summer will find a detour when they near the Zilwaukee Bridge.
Southbound I-75 is closing between Kochville and Wadsworth roads from April 14 through June 27. This stretch of road includes the bridge.
The southbound I-75 ramp to Adams Street will be closed, as well as the Adams Street ramp to southbound I-75. Traffic will be detoured via southbound I-675 and Tittabawassee Road (Exit 6) to Adams Street, and vice versa.
The northbound I-675 ramp to southbound I-75 will also be closed. Traffic will be detoured via northbound I-75, M-84 (Exit 160), southbound I-75 and southbound I-675 to southbound I-75.
Drivers can take southbound I-675 from the I-675 junction north of Kochville Road to the southbound I-75/I-675 interchange south of Wadsworth Road.
The closure is the first stage of a $2.9 million preventative maintenance project on the bridge. Other planned work includes joint repair, deck patching, and resealing.
What's next:
The next phase on the northbound side of the freeway is expected to begin July 14. Details about that work haven't been shared yet.
The Source: Information in this story was provided by the Michigan Department of Transportation.