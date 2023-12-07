I-94 closed at Cass this weekend for construction work

article

Weather permitting, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contract crews will be moving into a new phase on the project to replace the Cass Avenue overpass above I-94 in Detroit this weekend.

Installing bridge foundations and a traffic shift will require closing I-94 between M-10 (Lodge Freeway) and I-75 starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8.

Both directions of I-94 are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11.

Westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94. Eastbound traffic will be detoured via eastbound I-96 and northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94.

One lane will remain open on eastbound I-94 to M-10 for local traffic. All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 from 30th Street to M-10 (Lodge Freeway) and westbound I-94 from Mt. Elliott to Linwood streets will be closed by 7 p.m. Friday and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Ramps that will remain closed after the weekend closure include:

- Northbound and southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) to eastbound I-94

- Westbound I-94 to northbound and southbound M-10

- The John R. Road entrance ramp to westbound I-94

- The eastbound I-94 exit to John R/Woodward Avenue

Upon reopening Monday morning, eastbound and westbound I-94 will have three lanes open with traffic shifted toward the outside shoulder to accommodate the bridge support work.

