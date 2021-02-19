I-94 closed from I-75 to Conner for MDOT bridge demo this weekend

Plans for an overpass demolition at Frontenac Street will cause I-94 to be closed this weekend.

All lanes will be closed on I-94 between I-75 and Conner Avenue starting Friday night. All lanes are expected to reopen by Monday, Feb. 22 at 5 a.m.

Crews will be demolishing the Frontenac Street overpass above I-94 in Detroit this weekend. This work will require closing both directions of I-94 between I-75 and Conner, MDOT said in a statement.

During this closure, westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via westbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road), southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue), the westbound Gratiot Connector, and northbound I-75 back to westbound I-94.

One lane of westbound I-94 will be open for local traffic up to Conner Avenue. All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. from Chalmers to Chene streets and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75, the eastbound Gratiot Connector, northbound M-3, and eastbound M-102 back to eastbound I-94. A

All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 will be closed starting at 7 p.m. from I-96 to Gratiot Avenue and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Advertisement

The new Frontenac Street bridge will replace the current structure built in 1954.

For more traffic info and a real-time map, go to https://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic