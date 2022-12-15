I-94 closing in Detroit until Tuesday for bridge work

article

Part of I-94 will close in Detroit beginning at 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15.

From 9 p.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Sunday, both sides of the freeway will be closed between I-96 and I-75. Before the Friday night extended closure and after Sunday night, I-94 will be closed between the Lodge Freeway and I-75.

The freeway will reopen Tuesday by 5 a.m.

These closures are so crews can safely make hangar adjustments on the new Second Avenue bridge and continue work on the Grand River Avenue overpass.

I-94 detours

Westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94. All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 from Mt. Elliott to John R. streets will be closed.

Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via eastbound I-96 and northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94. All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 from 30th Street to M-10 (Lodge Freeway) will be closed.