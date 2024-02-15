I-94 closures in Detroit planned during 2-hour morning period Feb. 17

Drivers on Saturday morning planning to use I-94 for a section in Detroit may want to plan a different route, according to MDOT.

Both east and west directions of I-94 from Conners and Chalmers will be closed between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Feb. 17.

The closures will be handled in 15-minute increments and drivers should expect multiple stops and delays, according to MDOT.

