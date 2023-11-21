"Night and Day" by the Temptations or "What's Going on" by Marvin Gaye?

Maybe Aretha Franklin or the Jackson 5?

A new art project in Detroit is looking for some community input about what music should grace the installation when it's finished - and the public is asked to give their take. The Sounds of Detroit sculpture is going up on Cass Avenue and locals are tasked with judging the best songs to go along with it.

Part of the Michigan Department of Transportation's work replacing the bridge over I-94 includes an art project in collaboration with Cliff Garten Studio.

The sculpture and art project, locals at two community forums agreed, should pay homage to the history of music in Detroit. The sculpture's design is already complete and will include lines that snake through the artwork, mimicking the sound waves of a song.

There will be six lines of text that run between the lines - and that's where the public is needed.

Voting will begin Nov. 22 and end Dec. 10. The aim is for residents to pick their favorite songs that should be featured on the sculpture. You'll find the entire survey here.

Many of the groups and songs will be recognizable to those looking at it. They're both popular songs and music that either pay homage to the city or came from artists with ties to Detroit.