I-94 rest stop in Belleville closing for accessibility upgrades in April

The Belleville rest stop along I-94 is closing for three weeks in April for upgrades.

From 7 a.m. April 4 through April 25, the rest stop will be closed.

Crews are making exterior upgrades to make it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. This includes replacing the curb and sidewalks, and installing new benches, handrails, picnic facilities, tables, stoves, and trash receptacles.