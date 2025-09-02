I-94, Southfield Freeway interchange road work starting soon - See detours here

The Brief The ramps from southbound Southfield Freeway to both eastbound and westbound I-94 are closing this month. Traffic will be detoured to eastbound Ford Road. This closure is slated to go until December, but the ramps will close again in the spring.



Bridge work to the I-94 and Southfield Freeway interchange will lead to closures on the freeway connector in Wayne County.

Work is slated to start on the southbound Southfield freeway bridge over I-94 in mid-September, and is expected to close the ramps to both eastbound and westbound I-94 until early December.

The project will include resurfacing the bridge deck, railing patching, beam patching, bridge approach replacement, epoxy overlay, and replacing bridge bearings under the southbound Southfield Freeway bridge.

Detours:

Drivers looking to take eastbound I-94 will be detoured to eastbound Ford Road to Weir, to I-94.

Westbound I-94 traffic will also be detoured onto eastbound Ford Road, which they will take to southbound Wyoming. From there, drivers will use westbound Michigan Avenue to get onto I-94.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the detours were selected by considering numerous factors that could add more time to the drive, including other construction happening on alternate roads, the distance of the detour route, and driving through downtown areas.

What's next:

Next spring, the ramps will close again, and drivers will follow the same detours.

According to MDOT, the 2026 work will coincide with the four-year I-94 project from east of I-275 to Michigan Avenue.