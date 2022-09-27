I-94 to close to traffic for Second Avenue Bridge construction

Both directions of I-94 will be closed in Detroit this week to allow for the construction of the Second Avenue Bridge over the highway.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will shut down lanes from I-75 to I-96 beginning Thursday. The work will last until next Tuesday.

The construction is necessary to help stabilize the new bridge and reinforce the cables that will support the vehicles traveling over it. It will be the first network tied arch bridge built in the state - meaning the cables will cross from the top of the arch to the bottom of the driving surface.

It required a massive platform-moving vehicle to carry the bridge's skeleton into place over I-94. MDOT moved it into place in July.

The next phase of the work requires at 4 a.m. on Sept. 29.

I-94 will reopen 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4.