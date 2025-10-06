One dead after I-96 crash involving semi-truck closes highway outside Metro Detroit

article

The Brief Westbound I-96 closed in Livingston County after a major crash involving a semi-truck and a pickup truck. The truck appeared to get wedged underneath the trailer of a semi-truck. The driver of the passenger vehicle died from the incident.



Police closed I-96 in Livingston County after a serious crash involving a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle Monday afternoon. One person died, police said.

A red pickup truck appeared to crash into the back of a semi-truck's trailer, getting wedged underneath. It happened on westbound I-96 near Mason Road in Howell Township.

State police said a 39-year-old man driving in the westbound lanes had slowed down due to traffic congestion that had been building on the highway on Monday.

The slowdown happened around 1:44 p.m.

A 49-year-old man from Fowlerville collided with the rear of the trailer, police added. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It does not appear alcohol and drugs were factors in the crash.

The roadway will be closed for a while, Michigan State Police said.