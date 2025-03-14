I-96 flex lanes open next week in Oakland County: What you need to know

article

The Brief Flex lanes on I-96 between Kent Lake Road and I-275 open Wednesday. Drivers can use them during peak traffic hours and whenever a green arrow is on over the lane. Entry ramp signals will also be turned on soon.



Months after construction to install flex lanes on a portion of I-96 in Oakland County ended, drivers can soon take those lanes.

The flex lanes on the left side of the freeway between Kent Lake Road and I-275 will be operational starting Wednesday, March 19. However, these lanes will only be open during peak traffic times to improve flow on the freeway.

The eastbound flex lane will be usable from 6-9 a.m., while drivers can use the westbound flex lane from 3:30-6 p.m. The lanes may be open at other times, depending on traffic and incidents causing backups, like crashes. A green arrow will be illuminated on the sign above the flex lanes when they are open, and a red X will be displayed when it is closed.

The signs will also be used to display slower suggested speeds before drivers reach congestion and slowdowns.

The flex lanes will be continually monitored using traffic sensors, distress calls and video feeds from closed-circuit TV cameras.

Additionally, the Michigan Department of Transportation said ramp meters will be activated soon. These traffic signals on entrance ramps are designed to help manage the flow of traffic entering the freeway during periods of heavy congestion. When activated, drivers will stop at the red signal, then enter the freeway when the green signal is shown. This helps reduce stop-and-go traffic as well as crashes, improving traffic flow, MDOT said.