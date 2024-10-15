I-96 going down to 1 lane this week before total closure this weekend in Oakland County

Traveling on I-96 in Oakland County is going to be even more tricky this weekend, as crews close lanes to add lane markings and install overhead signs.

From 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, only one lane will be open on the westbound side of the freeway from I-275 to Kent Lake Road.

Then, overnight Friday and into Saturday, the entire eastbound side of the freeway will close.

All eastbound lanes will be closed from Wixom Road to I-275 from 10 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday. After 2 a.m., the eastbound lanes from Wixom Road to Novi Road will remain closed until 3 p.m. Saturday.

During the total closure, the ramps from Wixom and Novi roads to eastbound I-96 will be closed.

The detour is Wixom Road to Grand River Avenue to northbound Novi to eastbound I-96.