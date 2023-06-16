A word to the wise this weekend: don't drive on I-96.

Both directions of I-96 heading into and out of Detroit will be closed for the entire weekend for bridge demolition. On-ramps and off-ramps will also be closed.

The closures will be in effect from Friday, June 16 at 9 p.m. until Monday, June 19 at 5 a.m.

MORE: Artificial intelligence helping to turn Woodward Avenue into 'M-1 Intelligent Corridor'

The closures include:

Eastbound I-96 express lanes will be closed between Outer Drive and I-94.

Westbound I-96 express lanes will be closed between I-94 and M-39 (Southfield Freeway).

Eastbound and westbound I-96 local lanes will be closed between M-39 (Southfield Freeway) and M-8 (Davison Freeway)

If drivers are planning on heading in or out of Detroit, they'll be detoured to the Southfield Freeway and then onto I-94.